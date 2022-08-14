Security and Double Standards

Our moral betters have instructed us that to point out double standards of liberalism when it comes to Donald Trump is “whataboutism,” and therefore somehow illegitimate. Whatever. How dare anyone suggest that anything was amiss in the government’s treatment of Hillary Clinton’s private email server and willful destruction of documents and devices.

At least we can have some fun with this. My newest hero on Twitter is someone called Socialist Mop, who offers up this genius piece of work from way back in 2016: