Tim Walz meets the voters

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and GOP gubernatorial nominee Dr. Scott Jensen faced off in a debate at FarmFest in Redfern, Minnesota today. Walz is running for reelection this November. Anthony Gockowski has posted a story on today’s debate for Alpha News along with complete video here.

The fun took place following the debate. Walz has an abysmal record, a thin skin, and a staff that keeps him surrounded by a rarely breached circle of love. Recall that I was bounced from the Minnesota Department of Health press briefings on Covid shortly after Walz declared a semi-permanent emergency and MDH staff consulted with Walz’s staff about me. You see, I had asked a critical question of MDH staff by email following a press briefing. It took a section 1983 lawsuit against Team Walz to reinstate me to the press briefings and obligate MDH staff to answer my questions for the duration of the emergency. Faithful readers may recall how forthcoming they were with me.

They were about as forthcoming with me as Walz was with the voters seeking him out after the debate. Take this in as one victim of the Walz emergency tries to engage the governor with his story.

A farmer / retired sheriff tells Governor Walz: “You wiped out my 30 year old farm.” Walz eventually gets uncomfortable with the conversation and walks away. #FarmFest pic.twitter.com/8ptxsxHi0x — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 3, 2022

And note the quick work by staff to protect him from a question about the torching of the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct headquarters in the riots following the death of Saint George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020.