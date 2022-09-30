California Didn’t Get the Memo

California apparently didn’t get the Biden Administration memo about the good news of falling gasoline prices. Here’s the price chart for my local gas station on Monday:

And here’s the same station today:

(Fortunately, I drive two diesel cars, which both get better mileage than equivalent gasoline cars.)

I asked the station manager about it, and he told me their wholesale supplier has hiked prices *four times* this week. I don’t know if there is a refinery down somewhere, but California’s unique gasoline requirements (California can’t import gasoline used in any other state—we insist on having our own bespoke gasoline blend for no good reason) is a prime culprit in the matter.

I recall once asking Arthur Laffer why California is governed so badly. His response: “That’s like asking why pretty girls are mean: because they can.” Of course, a lot of mean pretty girls age badly and become fat, ugly, and unmarried. Sort of like California government these days.