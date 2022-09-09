If You’re Going to San Francisco…

No, stop! Don’t even think about going to San Francisco. The place is a disaster area, possibly as bad as Portland. If you think that is impossible, check out this photo essay in the Daily Mail. The story is about the city’s new “soft touch” approach to drug addiction and homelessness. “Nobody’s going to jail,” city officials say.

No, they’re going straight to the morgue. San Francisco has seen nearly 1,700 fatal fentanyl overdoses so far in 2022. The text is depressing, but the message is really in the dozens of photographs that accompany it. Addicts openly shooting up; homeless encampments on the streets; filth everywhere. Here are just a couple:

A number of our cities are fast becoming unlivable dystopias. So far, there is little sign that municipal authorities in places like San Francisco, Portland, Chicago and Minneapolis have the will, let alone the ability, to turn their cities around.