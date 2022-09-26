Loose Ends (185)

• Like the best comedy, there’s a serious point behind this David Deeble observation:

No doubt the expert explicators of the hermeneutics of neoliberalism will have an explanation for this. Or perhaps leftists are just plain crazy.

• Speaking of predictable leftist twitter mob actions, the New York Times reports on the about-face of the film world when an acclaimed documentary film with a sympathetic portrayal of jihadist detainees at Guantanamo, “Jihad Rehab,” ran afoul of identity politics. To paraphrase the old internet cliche, of course you’ll believe what happened next:

Meg Smaker felt exhilarated last November. After 16 months filming inside a Saudi rehabilitation center for accused terrorists, she learned that her documentary “Jihad Rehab” was invited to the 2022 Sundance Festival, one of the most prestigious showcases in the world. Her documentary centered on four former Guantánamo detainees sent to a rehab center in Saudi Arabia who had opened their lives to her, speaking of youthful attraction to Al Qaeda and the Taliban, of torture endured, and of regrets. Film critics warned that conservatives might bridle at these human portraits, but reviews after the festival’s screening were strong. . . But attacks would come from the left, not the right. Arab and Muslim filmmakers and their white supporters accused Ms. Smaker of Islamophobia and American propaganda. Some suggested her race was disqualifying, a white woman who presumed to tell the story of Arab men. Sundance leaders reversed themselves and apologized. Abigail Disney, a grandniece of Walt Disney, had been the executive director of “Jihad Rehab” and called it “freaking brilliant” in an email to Ms. Smaker. Now she disavowed it. The film “landed like a truckload of hate,” Ms. Disney wrote in an open letter. Ms. Smaker’s film has become near untouchable, unable to reach audiences. Prominent festivals rescinded invitations, and critics in the documentary world took to social media and pressured investors, advisers and even her friends to withdraw names from the credits. She is close to broke.

Incidentally, Abigail Disney is the best argument in favor of a 100% inheritance tax rate. And when is there going to be a federal program to install traffic signals at all these 10-way intersectionalities where the left keeps having catastrophic crashes?

• Question for sports fans: if the international cycling authorities can strip Lance Armstrong of his various Tour de France wins, why can’t Major League Baseball strip the home run “records” of Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, and Sammy Sosa?

• Hat tip to Jeremy Carl for coming up with the formula, ‘”Blood and Soil” nationalists >> “Bugs and Soros” Globalists.’

• So is this a hate crime, or merely a human rights violation: