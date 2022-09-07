The DeSantis factor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of those “MAGA Republicans” President Biden was talking about in his Triumph of the Shill speech last week. He all but accuses “MAGA Republicans” of treason. The FBI must be on our case.

And yet Governor DeSantis has some serious bragging to do about his accomplishments in office over the past four years (video below). In the advertisement below he lets constituents do the talking for him. It’s a variation of the impressive “Dear Governor” ad that debuted last month. As the lady (almost) said in When Harry Met Sally, I’d like to have what they’re having.

As far as I can tell, the only problem with Florida is the number of people moving there. Like Rep. Hank Johnson with respect to Guam, my fear is that it “will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.” In more ways than one it’s a good thing it’s attached to the rest of the United States.