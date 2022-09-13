The squirming of Mark Kelly

Blake Masters is running against incumbent Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in the upcoming November elections. Running for reelection in a purple state, Kelly impersonates a moderate and may even be one in some sense, although he is reliable Democratic vote at a 100 percent level of certainty. In this he presents a telling contrast with his Arizona colleague, Kyrsten Sinema.

Kelly nevertheless holds himself out as Mr. Bipartisan. I assess his claim to be an exaggeration. To the extent it is true, however, we may infer that bipartisanship isn’t what it’s cracked up to be.

Well, we already knew that. In addition to its inherent defects, bipartisanship is also a fraud. Take my Senator Amy Klobuchar — please.

Asked on local Arizona media to assess the performance of President Biden, a cat seemed to have Kelly’s tongue. It isn’t a good look. Indeed, it is pathetic. As Muhammad Ali urged Antonio Inoki in the match Inoki spent on his back, get up and fight like a man!

Masters may have his own problems, but he makes a good point in his comment on this clip: “Biden’s record is YOUR record. Can’t hide from that now.” In any event, this is interesting and it matters more than Masters’ position on abortion, whatever it is.