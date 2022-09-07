This just in

The Times of Israel publishes a brief AFP story under a headline that might be filed under Laughter is the best medicine: “UN watchdog says it ‘cannot assure’ that Iran nuclear program is ‘exclusively peaceful.’” Please make sure you’re sitting down before taking this in:

The UN’s nuclear watchdog says it cannot guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, saying there had been “no progress” in resolving questions over the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites. In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was “not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”

That is all.