Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

The point of this series — and I do have one — is to invite the kind of derision of Democrats that the Democrat/media establishment routinely inflicts on their political opponents (though without the justification). Raygun! Bushitler! It’s almost enough to make a sane person doubt the Trump-Hitler hysteria as just a little over the top.
By contrast, Joe Biden visibly deteriorates before our eyes. Kamala Harris is a bona fide idiot. Some enterprising publisher should undertake a little red book of Quotations From Vice Chairman Kamala. A worthy project in its own right, it might also powerfully illuminate the fatuity of discrimination on the basis of race and sex, but in a satirical vein.
KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022
