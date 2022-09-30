Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

The point of this series — and I do have one — is to invite the kind of derision of Democrats that the Democrat/media establishment routinely inflicts on their political opponents (though without the justification). Raygun! Bushitler! It’s almost enough to make a sane person doubt the Trump-Hitler hysteria as just a little over the top.

By contrast, Joe Biden visibly deteriorates before our eyes. Kamala Harris is a bona fide idiot. Some enterprising publisher should undertake a little red book of Quotations From Vice Chairman Kamala. A worthy project in its own right, it might also powerfully illuminate the fatuity of discrimination on the basis of race and sex, but in a satirical vein.