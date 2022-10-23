Posted on October 23, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Economy, Federal debt and deficit, Joe Biden

A deficit of honesty

With his economic advisers hanging like drapery in the background this past Friday morning, President Biden gave Remarks on Historic Deficit Reduction. To have no shame can be a real advantage in politics. It has served Biden well so far. However, this performance is a doozy. Brian Riedl calls it “a remarkable feat of gaslighting” in a New York Post column full of useful background. I’ll go with “remarkable,” but I’m not sure that “gaslighting” quite captures it.

