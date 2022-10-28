Former professional grappler and Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura has jumped in off the top turnbuckle to endorse Governor Tim Walz for reelection. I have no confidence in my sense of the race between Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen, but Walz must think he needs help with independent voters.

The Ventura endorsement is a wild card. Elected as an independent in 1998, Ventura stood down for reelection after one turbulent term because he proved to be a clown. His act wore thin 20 years ago. He now self-identifies as “an independent statesman.”

I have one good friend who voted for Ventura in 1998 and was quickly embarrassed to be asked about it. Ventura is a nut long past his expiration date. I can only say this smacks of desperation and is otherwise weird. In the video Ventura fights a losing battle with the script. Submitted for your entertainment value.

Quotable quote: “Almost two years ago the president and his cronies spread the big lie and sent sedationists to invade the US Capitol on January 6…”

What an honor! Thrilled to be endorsed by @GovJVentura. I'm committed to being a governor for all Minnesotans, and I’ll work with anyone who’s willing to work with me to get things done. Thank you, Jesse, for taking the unprecedented step to cast your independent vote for me! pic.twitter.com/QABgPjFNX9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 27, 2022

