Ramirez’s take

I expended something like 1,000 words yesterday trying to highlight the Democrats’ use of abortion in this year’s elections. I would say “coming elections,” but early voting has already commenced around the country. As for abortion, Democrats long ago took it up as a positive good. In the elections now it’s just about all they have to talk about.

In yesterday’s editorial cartoon Michael Ramirez gave us the proverbial picture that sums it all up. The backdrop looks like war-ravaged Ukraine, which is a decent metaphor for the damage President Biden has inflicted on the United States in less than two years. It’s amazing how much damage you can do when you start on day one.

This is Ramirez’s own note on the cartoon (at the link above to his Substack site): “As President Biden pledged to codify abortion rights, a majority of Americans continue to be dissatisfied with him, and recent polls show that inflation and the economy are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm elections.”

