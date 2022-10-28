The End of the World as Twitter Knows It

File this under unintentional humor: Twitter employees are being laid off in San Francisco, and this morning, Reuters live-streamed employees emerging from the Twitter building with boxes in their arms. Such is the fear and loathing that the possibility of free speech arouses in the press.

IowaHawk commented:

It's Pearl Harbor, Dealey Plaza, and 9/11 all wrapped up in one planet-shattering crisis for the terminally online journo community https://t.co/WFVvgclGDY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 28, 2022





A number of reporters with microphones and cameras were on hand to interview sacked Twitter employees. I watched as reporters interviewed a young software engineer who emerged from the building with a box containing his personal effects. He expressed mild sympathy for the concept of free speech, but said it wasn’t free speech if one man owns a media outlet. Which makes zero sense; and, in any event, tell it to Jeff Bezos.

Musk has said that he doesn’t actually intend to fire 75% of Twitter employees, which is too bad in my opinion. But he has axed the company’s CEO, CFO, “top legal and policy executive,” and its general counsel–a step in the right direction.