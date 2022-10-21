Who Wants Sex Change Operations On Minors?

It isn’t usually hard to understand liberals’ policy positions. They want money and power, and you can generally see how their policies give them more money and more power. But the current “trans” mania is an exception to that principle. Why have liberals gone crazy over an issue–or, perhaps, a fad–that was unknown a few years ago? Over a segment of the population that barely exists? I can’t explain it.

Around the country, doctors and hospitals are performing sex-change operations on minors. Vanderbilt was doing this until a video emerged of a staffer saying how lucrative such operations are. But sex change operations on minors continue. To name just one example, the University of Minnesota is performing such surgeries, out of the limelight.

Are most people on board with sex change operations for minors? That seems impossible. Why would they be?

This survey by Trafalgar, which has been one of our most accurate pollsters in recent cycles, indicates the opposite: an overwhelming majority of people are not on board with the liberals’ bizarre ideology:

Do you believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex change procedures?

The Trafalgar survey finds that Democrats are opposed to puberty blockers and sex change operations on minors by a relatively narrow 53% to 47%, while independents oppose such procedures on minors by 85% to 15%, and Republicans by 97% to 3%. Presumably there must be a reason why the Democratic Party has chosen sex change operations on minors as a hill to die on, but I can’t imagine what that reason might be.