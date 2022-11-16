Musk admits mistake

We noted the hilarious saga of hoaxers “Rahul Ligma” and “Daniel Johnson” in “Who is Rahul Ligma?” CNBC all but shed tears over the ordeal of Ligma and Johnson when it reported their termination from Twitter in the immediate aftermath of Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

It takes a big man to admit a mistake. Musk has now taken to Twitter to acknowledge that firing Ligma and Johnson “was truly one of my biggest mistakes” and announce that he has rectified it. Musk’s announcement may warrant or require some translation. Loosely translated, I think it means that he hasn’t made many truly big mistakes.