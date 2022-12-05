The Times does the Twitter Files

New York Times media reporter Michael Grynbaum gives us the Times’s first take on the Twitter Files. RealClearPolitics links to an accessible version of Grynbaum’s story published at DNYUZ. Turning to the story posted here on the Times site, I see that Grynbaum’s story is published on page B5 of today’s Times. Between the national news and the sports section falls the shadow.

Grynbaumn provides a bemused account of the suppression of the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents. He invites readers to join him in the clouds above it all. Grynbaum’s story covers the coverage of the story. It is at one remove from the underlying scandal. To borrow a thought from John Lennon, “Nothing is real and nothing to get hung about.”

Grynbaum’s story appears calculated to serve the purpose of letting the Times hold that it has covered the Twitter Files. It is pathetic, but it will give the Star Tribune permission to touch the story. Readers who get their news from the Star Tribune remain in the cloud of unknowing, adjacent to the cloud in which Grynbaum resides. Perhaps the Star Tribune will publish Grynbaum’s story in syndication to alert its readers to the correct attitude. That would be perfect.