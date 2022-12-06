Posted on December 6, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Biden Administration, Twitter

White House Sticks to Its Story on Twitter

In light of everything that has come out, does the White House think Twitter did the right thing by censoring news about Joe Biden’s corruption prior to the 2020 election? A reporter posed that question to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. Her response? Basically, the administration hates Twitter under the Musk regime and has nothing to say about the suppression of news that would have been damaging to Biden:

If you can figure out what the “interesting coincidence” is, you are more astute than I am.

Responses