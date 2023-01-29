Coward Watch Update

We noted here the other day, in “Physicians—Heal Thyself, Fast,” how the Society of Thoracic Surgeons had publicly rebuked their outgoing president John Calhoon for the sin of affirming the older understanding of individual merit. Apparently that initial groveling apology wasn’t sufficient to placate the woke mob, so the new president has issued a new statement:
A Statement from STS President Thomas MacGillivray
Earlier this week, STS issued an apology for remarks made during the STS 2023 Presidential Address. Our apology was an important first step, but I understand that words alone will not fully address the hurt, anger, and disappointment felt by many.
Action is needed. STS physician leaders have begun the important work to examine our policies, procedures, and practices. This is critical not only to ensure we have the right measures in place going forward, but also to identify action steps to further demonstrate the Society’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Among other things, this will include a review of our leadership nomination process, as well as an evaluation of our governance policies as they relate to the roles and responsibilities of the STS President.
I am committed to move as quickly and thoroughly as possible. But we must take the necessary time to listen to our colleagues who were impacted most. Their voices must be heard to ensure we get it right. I ask for your patience and offer my promise that we will communicate every step of the way. There is more to come, so please stay tuned.
As difficult as this week has been for all of us, I am heartened by the idea that this moment will be a catalyst for positive, enduring change. I am convinced that bolstering our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will make us better surgeons, better colleagues, and better people. [Emphasis added.]
The boldfaced third paragraph makes clear that there will be an enforced ideological litmus test for future board members and officers of STS. It is equally clear that the most vocal wokesters among the membership of the STS will have effective veto power over everything.
Members of STS who dissent from this East German regime ought to resign en masse from STS, and do so in the most noisy way possible.
Chaser—The Society of Thoracic Surgeons aren’t the only cowards in the medical community:
Texas A&M med school removes photos of white male alumni to show commitment to diversity
The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal.
The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges last year, which the organization used for its Diversity, Inclusion, Culture, and Equity Inventory. The school’s survey responses were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the medical watchdog group Do No Harm and shared with the Washington Examiner.
