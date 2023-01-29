Coward Watch Update

We noted here the other day, in “Physicians—Heal Thyself, Fast,” how the Society of Thoracic Surgeons had publicly rebuked their outgoing president John Calhoon for the sin of affirming the older understanding of individual merit. Apparently that initial groveling apology wasn’t sufficient to placate the woke mob, so the new president has issued a new statement:

A Statement from STS President Thomas MacGillivray

Earlier this week, STS issued an apology for remarks made during the STS 2023 Presidential Address. Our apology was an important first step, but I understand that words alone will not fully address the hurt, anger, and disappointment felt by many.

Action is needed. STS physician leaders have begun the important work to examine our policies, procedures, and practices. This is critical not only to ensure we have the right measures in place going forward, but also to identify action steps to further demonstrate the Society’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Among other things, this will include a review of our leadership nomination process, as well as an evaluation of our governance policies as they relate to the roles and responsibilities of the STS President.

I am committed to move as quickly and thoroughly as possible. But we must take the necessary time to listen to our colleagues who were impacted most. Their voices must be heard to ensure we get it right. I ask for your patience and offer my promise that we will communicate every step of the way. There is more to come, so please stay tuned.

As difficult as this week has been for all of us, I am heartened by the idea that this moment will be a catalyst for positive, enduring change. I am convinced that bolstering our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will make us better surgeons, better colleagues, and better people. [Emphasis added.]