How to read Power Line with RSS

Google has slowly been deprecating (shutting down) the RSS feed features associated with the Feedburner service. Consequently, Power Line has had to adapt to a local RSS feed. So if you have been looking for the right way to read Power Line through RSS feeds, this post is for you.

The correct URL to use to read Power Line’s RSS feed is: https://www.powerlineblog.com/feed/rdf.

This feed is also accessible by clicking the RSS feed logo on the top right of every Power Line page. It looks like this: