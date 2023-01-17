Lying well is the best revenge

The Biden administration observed the MLK Day holiday yesterday by refraining from disclosure of any facts concerning the classified documents discovered in Biden’s possession in locations including the garage of his Wilmington residence. Actually, every day has been a holiday in this sense since the leak letting the world know “how irresponsible” Biden has been, to borrow his judgment on President Trump.

Last week we learned that Biden had retained classified documents in his phony baloney Penn Biden office and at his Wilmington residence. We don’t know what the documents are or what they were doing there. We only know he shouldn’t have had them in his possession. We await the kind of photographic spread the Department of Justice laid out for public consumption in the Trump case.

We know the documents were discovered by Biden’s lawyers, or so they have told us. Indeed, we only know what Biden’s lawyers have told us. We don’t know how his lawyers happened to discover the documents or what they were looking for. We don’t know why they all kept the discovery secret until the leak let the cat out of the bag.

We know that Biden takes classified documents seriously. We know because he has told us so. In other words, we don’t know it at all. He takes classified documents seriously but not literally, or something like that.

Late last week Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a Special Counsel to keep a lid on the matter. Now everyone who knows anything can cite the Special Counsel investigation to justify his or her silence.

Absent the efforts of Republicans in the House of Representatives, we are highly unlikely to learn anything further about the Biden matter any time soon, or discover whether what we have been told so far accords with the facts. They seem to have taken interest in the Biden matter. Thus the heartburn of Ian Sams — White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Special Assistant to the President, and Senior Advisor to the White House Counsel’s Office.

Via Brooke Singman/FOX News.