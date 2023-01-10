Notes on the Twitter Files (13)

Elon Musk opened the Covid-related records of old (pre-Musk) Twitter to Alex Berenson. Berenson has posted a 29-part Twitter thread conveying his findings. The thread can be accessed here. I have embedded the first tweet in the thread below.

1/ For those of you who'd rather see the whole Gottlieb #TwitterFiles in a thread… here goes! On August 27, 2021, Dr. Scott Gottlieb – a Pfizer director with over 550,000 Twitter followers – saw a tweet he didn’t like, a tweet that might hurt sales of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 10, 2023

As usual, I had a hard time navigating the thread in order on Twitter itself. I’m sure it can be “very easily done,” as Bob Dylan puts it in “Highway 61 Revisited,” but not by accessing the pinned tweet number 1 below. I find “it” (two number 1’s and so on) confusing. Berenson unrolled his thread here via the Thread Reader app. Berenson has also seeded his Twitter account with unnumbered findings from his review of the files.

1/ My first #TwitterFiles report: how @scottgottliebmd – a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA! Thanks @elonmusk for opening these files.https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

Berenson previewed his findings at his Unreported Truths site on Substack. The preview provides valuable background and observations.

8/ I went into detail about my involvement at the Twitter Files in a Substack article yesterday. I plan more reporting on the files in the weeks to come.https://t.co/OKslaNDvX2 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 10, 2023

Berenson then separately highlighted his findings regarding Scott Gottlieb in the Unreported Truths post “From the Twitter Files: Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb secretly pressed Twitter to hide posts challenging his company’s massively profitable Covid jabs.” The post simply provides the findings conveyed in his Twitter thread in more digestible form.

Tweet number 18 gives us another preview of coming attractions.

18/ I will have more to say about my own case and will be suing the White House, Slavitt, Gottlieb, and Pfizer shortly. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 10, 2023

Again, the thread is accessible in order here. My experience navigating Berenson’s thread reminded me of Isaac Bashevis Singer’s comedy Shlemiel the First, which I saw in its original production at the Yale Repertory Theater in 1974.

In the preview on his Substack site Berenson observed:

The mainstream media has downplayed or simply ignored Musk’s move, but it is hard to overstate how important it is – or how exceptional. Big companies simply do not open their internal records for outsiders to pore over. Even in litigation, they place confidentiality protections on information they give to plaintiffs’ lawyers. In contrast, Musk is making available an unprecedented trove of evidence about government and private efforts to suppress free speech on the most important global platform for journalism. Musk’s decision is not risk-free and has little or no appreciable benefit for him. Everyone – Democrat, Republican, or independent – should thank him for doing it.

I could not agree more. Berenson also observed:

The files so far have not turned up much evidence of FBI interest in censoring discussion around the coronavirus or the Covid vaccines. The Department of Homeland Security, the public health bureaucracies, and the Biden Administration itself seem to have led that effort, which accelerated dramatically in early 2021, after the vaccines became widely available and Biden took over.

I urge interested readers to take in Berenson’s findings with your own eyes.

