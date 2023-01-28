Posted on January 28, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Deep State, Media, Russia, Russia hoax, Twitter

Notes on the Twitter Files (15)

Matt Taibbi has posted the fifteenth installment of the Twitter Files. It is a thread that comes in 42 tweets that can be accessed via the first (below) or read in unrolled form via the Thread Reader app here.

Taibbi’s thread addresses the Hamilton 68 “dashboard” fronted by Clint Watts and the Alliance for Securing Democracy. Good grief! Even the name of the organization is a giveaway.

The “dashboard” purported to identify malign Russian influence on Twitter. The Hamilton 68 story is a subplot in the Russia! Russia! Russia! hoax. Twitter executives themselves quickly sussed out the “dashboard” as complete and utter “bullshit.” See tweets 2-5, 10-21, 25, & 34-36 in Taibbi’s thread. Taibbi himself declares in 15: “It was a scam.” And in tweet 32: “It was a lie.” Yet for public purposes Twitter remained passive and silent.

ASD features an interesting cast of characters.

Well, so what? This is the point.

And then, of course, we have this.

As I say, for public purposes Twitter remained silent. Yet they tried clued in reporters behind the scenes.

Taibbi sought comment from participants in the lie.

This should be noted as well.

Taibbi comments:

As Taibbi notes in tweet in tweet 37 above, this is ASD’s “response.” It can be accessed via the ASD tweet below.

Taibbi separately comments on the ASD response.

As always, I urge interested readers to take in the whole thing with your own eyes.

