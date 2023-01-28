The Pelosi attack tapes

Three recordings related to David DePape’s October 28 break-in at the Pelosi residence in San Francisco were released yesterday. The judge overseeing the state criminal case against DePape ordered the release of the tapes on the petition of a consortium of media outlets over the objection of the parties.

Picked up by Capitol Police surveillance video, the first of the three recordings depicts DePape’s battering glass to make his way into the residence. The New York Times notes that Capitol Police were not monitoring the video feed from the Pelosi home in real time and that minutes elapsed before Capitol officers saw the break-in.

The second recording released yesterday is Paul Pelosi’s call to the San Francisco police during the incident in the presence of DePape. Despite his composure and subtlety in conveying the circumstances, he must have been scared as hell. He is trying to say it without saying it.

“I’ve got a problem, but he [DePape] thinks everything is good,” Pelosi says. The dispatcher says he should call back if the need arises. Pelosi responds: “No, no, no, this gentleman just came into the house, and he wants to wait for my wife to come home.” He tells the dispatcher he does not know DePape, though DePape identifies himself as a “friend.” Toward the end of the call, Pelosi says: “He wants me to get the hell off the phone. Okay?”

The third recording is bodycam footage as officers respond. The officers do not appear to know they are calling on the Pelosi residence. Paul Pelosi is fortunate to be alive. I hope he is headed toward a full recovery.

That is the way I see it anyway. The whole thing puts me in mind of Martin Scorsese’s King of Comedy. David DePape is San Francisco’s twenty-first century update on Rupert Papkin. Nuts — indulged, insane, obsessed, solitary, unfunny, violent, and, of course, illegally in the United States. Have we got a toxicology report on DePape? It wouldn’t be the full San Fransicko if drugs aren’t in the mix as well.