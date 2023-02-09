And now, the awareness gap

President Biden sat down for an interview with PBS’s Judy Woodruff yesterday. Students of ancient history may recall the “credibility gap” whose power was deemed to have brought down a president or two. I would like to seize on Pentagon bureaucratese to declare that we have an “awareness gap” in the Biden administration from the top down. In one of the video clips of Woodruff’s interview with Biden below, the president shows no awareness of a proper response to the exposure of the Chinese spy balloon last week.

Biden thinks that the relationship between China and the United States should remain a thing of beauty. The CCP regime paid good money for it and Biden means to deliver good value.

Biden’s first response is to state falsely that he spoke with Xi himself to support the proposition that everything is beautiful. But why? Someone must wake the president up.

Biden was obviously misleading about his alleged chat with Xi last week, as becomes evident within a few seconds. He does not seem to be aware that some more compelling response than his own somnolence is called for. What we have coming into plain view here is the credibility gap superimposed on the awareness gap. It should be a lethal combination.

Via Nick Arama/RedState (who has more of interest from the interview as well).