Breaking: Biden Administration Ratifies COVID Lab Leak Hypothesis

The Wall Street Journal is out this morning with a report that the U.S. Department of Energy has issued a classified intelligence report (who knew the DoE did foreign intelligence?) based on new information that concludes COVID originated from a lab leak at China’s Wuhan virology research center:

The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged , is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office.

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin. The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided. The Energy Department’s conclusion is the result of new intelligence and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research.

The story does not offer any details about what “new intelligence” our spy agencies have shared with DoE. Will the media ask Karine Jean-Pierre-Paul-Sartre in Monday’s White House media gaggle? (And just how did the Wall Street Journal get a copy of this report? My guess is someone in Congress leaked it. This story doesn’t appear to have originated from the White House.)

Keep in mind how strenuously the Fauci Party Line suppressed the lab leak hypothesis. A good example of the enforced conformity on the subject is still perhaps Stephen Colbert’s obvious discomfort, and the subsequent media denunciation, when Jon Stewart embraced the lab leak hypothesis on his show a year ago (scroll to the 2:40 mark for the good stuff):