Hulk Hogan Whiffs

Larry Hogan was probably the only electable Republican in heavily Democrat Maryland, and did a decent job in a few respects contesting the Democrat-dominated legislature there. But as a prospective presidential candidate (as he is thought to be considering) he’d have been more suited as a running mate for Wendell Willkie or Harold Stassen, because he proves in this short clip from Meet the Press that he’s totally clueless about what is going on in the country right now, and beyond idiotic in thinking Gov. DeSantis attacking wokery is somehow “big government.” He apparently wants Republicans to keep being “the stupid party.”

WATCH: Potential GOP WH candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have made education a key issue and are cracking down on schools teaching race or gender.@LarryHogan: "I'm a small-government, common-sense conservative and, to me, it sounds like big government" pic.twitter.com/Y1Uog9WAmA — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 19, 2023

To switch pop culture metaphors, Hogan’s no hero. He’s more like Sergeant Schultz.