A lift too far, Tucker Carlson edition

Minnesota’s Star Tribune has yet to cover the ridiculous Ramsey County District Court decision requiring USA Powerlifting to allow male trans athlete JayCee Cooper to compete as a woman. The Star Tribune has nevertheless published Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve’s op-ed column celebrating the decision.

Reeve omitted any discussion of the possible participation of male trans athletes in the WNBA. She could have made a contribution if she had taken up that possibility. As it is, she mostly proved that the welcome mat is out in the Star Tribune’s Opinion Exchange (as they call it) to columns lacking either in evidence or argument. Under certain circumstances, a positive attitude will suffice. Perhaps that is as it should be. In this case it serves to let us know where Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx stand on the issue.

The JayCee Cooper decision is a local Minnesota story that has gone national while bypassing the news pages of the Star Tribune. It has been picked up by outlets including the New York Post and Fox News. Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson joined Tucker Carlson last night to discuss the court’s decision requiring USA Powerlifting to allow transgender women to compete with biological females. Tucker’s interview seemed to me to further the discussion in a way that Cheryl Reeve’s column did not.