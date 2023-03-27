America’s Worst Politician, Living the High Life

Democrats have been the party of the rich for a while, but they used to be embarrassed about it. No longer–now they are out and proud as the Marie Antoinettes of American politics.

Take, for example, America’s worst politician, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Walz is an intellectual cipher who continues to fail upward. Now, like the Jeffersons, he is moving on up. From the governor’s mansion in St. Paul to an estate on exclusive Sunfish Lake:

Governor Walz (D) of MN @GovTimWalz will soon move to a temporary home while the state-owned governor's mansion is renovated. The governor will move to a 8,000 sq ft, 3.5 acre lakeside home with a monthly rent of $17,326. It will cost MN taxpayers $329,581 for 18 months. — Clarity (@covid_clarity) March 27, 2023



I’m not easily shocked, but $17,326 a month for rent? Only a Democrat would try to get away with that.

Then, of course, there is the rental’s location. Not just anyone can live in, let alone on, Sunfish Lake. It has occurred to some observers that much cheaper accommodations could have been had in downtown Minneapolis or St. Paul. Those cities’ crime rates have led to a lot of apartment and condo vacancies:

Every one is fleeing. https://t.co/QQbmXnXeAg — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) March 28, 2023



But Marie Antoinette wouldn’t be caught dead in an urban condo. Actually, I suppose we should be grateful that Walz at least chose to remain in Minnesota for the time being. He could have fled to Naples, Florida, as so many Minnesotans have done before him. Now, that would have been REALLY expensive!