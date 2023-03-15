Are There Any Limits to Biden’s Shameless Demagoguery?

First, Biden claimed in an interview this week that he has supported gay marriage since 1960 (when he was in high school), even though as a U.S. Senator he voted in 1996 for the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage in federal law as a union between a man and a woman (that’s back when liberals could tell the difference between a man and a woman without a degree in biology). Of course neither the interviewer nor anyone else in the lapdog press corp asked the obvious follow up question.

Then he issued this tweet yesterday:

Of course, anyone with half a brain (I know—this excludes most liberals) knows the other half of this story:

War on Women: Biden White House Fuels Gender Pay Gap Female employees in the West Wing earn a median salary of $83,467, more than $16,000 less than the median salary of $100,000 for male employees, an analysis of a White House salary disclosure found. The 16.5 percent wage discrepancy tracks almost perfectly with the national gender pay gap, according to President Joe Biden’s own proclamation on Equal Pay Day in March, which stated that women across the nation make 17 cents less per dollar than men.

Aside from possibly Fox’s Peter Doocy, will anyone in the press corps ask Karine Jean-Paul-Pierre-Sartre about this blazing instance of hypocrisy and demagoguery?