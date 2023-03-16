President Biden is a pathological liar. His account of the epiphany that led him to support gay marriage is only the most recent example, though it was classic and blatant. Indeed, it was so blatant as to be laughable.

I have a high level of confidence that Biden lies every time he speaks in public. Take yesterday’s Remarks on Lowering Prescription Drugs Costs in Las Vegas — please. It is difficult to choose one statement from these remarks as Biden’s lie of the day. His dad banging on the headboard of his bed when he lost his health insurance strikes me as one among many, but I can’t prove it. Let us take this one:

When I got elected, there were — I think it was 6- — don’t hold me to the exact number — 690 billionaires in America. There’s now a thousand. You know what the average federal tax they pay is? T-H-R-E-E percent. Three. They pay a lower tax rate than the custodians in this building. They pay a lower tax rate than any of you, basically. And so, it’s just not fair. I think you should be able to be a billionaire if you can earn it, but just pay your fair share. Just pay something.

According to the Biden White House itself, however, Biden is full of it:

In 2021 alone, America’s more than 700 billionaires saw their wealth increase by $1 trillion, yet in a typical year, billionaires like these would pay just 8 percent of their total realized and unrealized income in taxes. A firefighter or teacher can pay double that tax rate.

Taking the Biden White House at face value (which we can’t) and putting the “fair share” shibboleth to one side (which is hard), Biden’s number is off by a factor of nearly T-H-R-E-E hundred percent. Moreover, the number is meaningless insofar as it includes “unrealized” income in the calculation (I assume they mean unrealized capital gains). The whole thing is a lie and a fabrication.