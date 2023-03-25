This is a topic I would much rather not write about, but the Left has promoted it so aggressively that, in defense of our children, we have no choice but to speak up.

To begin with, I have never understood the appeal of drag shows, which have been around for a long time. Why anyone would want to see men dress up as women is beyond me. But, to each his own. But then the Left came up with “drag queen story hours.” Again, I have no idea who had the idea of inviting men in women’s clothes to read books to small children. Why is this a thing? I can’t imagine, nor can I see why anyone would consider it desirable.

But that isn’t the worst: now liberals have induced children–toddlers, in some cases–to participate actively in drag events in a variety of ways. This is truly sinister, something that should be investigated by state and local child protection services. The video below is is one of the worst such instances I have seen. A thirteen year old boy, pretending to be a girl, dances provocatively as purported adults cheer him on. It is grossly inappropriate and damaging in multiple ways:

A 13-year-old drag queen performs at an event as adults cheer him on pic.twitter.com/ovzpR22jvP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2023



There is no excuse for this kind of thing. It is simply evil. Liberals are trying to destroy our country. Liberals are trying to destroy our young people. Liberals are trying to make life worse for all of us (but not them). This is insanity, and it needs to stop.