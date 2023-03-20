Guess What: Reparations Already Unpopular in San Francisco

As suggested here yesterday, the idea for a multi-billion dollar “reparations” payment to blacks in San Francisco is swiftly proving unpopular with San Francisco’s oh-so-progressive citizens. And so the city’s board of supervisors is reacting according to script: San Franciscans who oppose the reparations plan are racist.

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

‘Overheated and irrational’: S.F. politicians take constituents to task over racist reparations response San Francisco supervisors forcefully defended the city’s unfolding reparations effort on Tuesday, with several members of the board using the public hearing to denounce the nasty backlash that a committee’s draft proposal has provoked. In doing so, local politicians called out racism among their own constituents. . . “I, too, have been startled in this allegedly liberal progressive city by the response that I have heard on the streets, that I have received in email and in letters, that is antithetical to my beliefs of what I think San Franciscans believe,” said board President Aaron Peskin. Peskin was among several members of the board who debunked the notion that it’s only obnoxious outside Republicans who freaked out over the draft reparations plan released by the city’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee in December. Sadly, some of the most poisonous reactions are believed to be coming from inside the famously blue city, where nearly two-thirds of eligible voters are registered Democrats and less than 7% are Republican. Despite the city’s reputation as a progressive stronghold, recent years have shown San Francisco isn’t immune to being swayed by conservative ideology on critical issues, whether it’s policing or criminal justice reform.

My popcorn futures position is so long these days it wraps around the world twice.

Chaser:

Newsom under pressure to take executive action on reparations if California Legislature doesn’t act California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing increased pressure to use his authority to unilaterally enact proposals that would dole out billions of dollars to Black residents in reparations as a way to make amends for slavery if the state legislature doesn’t act.

Because governors are totally free to spend any amount of money they want without an appropriation from the state legislature.