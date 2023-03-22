Liberals, Stop Trying to Keep Black Kids Down!

In Minnesota, our legislature is considering a proposal to mandate the teaching of “Ethnic Studies” in all classrooms, starting in kindergarten. “Ethnic Studies” basically means wokeism or critical race theory, telling students that America is a hopelessly racist society, that white kids have it easy and black kids are doomed. (Asian kids don’t fit into this narrative.) This proposal, like so much of what we see coming from the Left, is frankly evil. Yet who will stand up against it?

Kofi Montzka, for one. Kofi is a lawyer, mother and activist who often collaborates with my organization. In the video below, she testifies against the Ethnic Studies bill in searingly effective fashion, despite the two-minute time allotment she was working under.

This clip deserves to go viral and be seen by millions of people. We need parents everywhere to be inspired to stand up against the racism and anti-Americanism that liberals are imposing on our public schools.