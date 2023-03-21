Terrorists at the border

President Biden’s dissolution of our southern border on day 1 of his administration is a grave offense against the United States. Todd Bensman has followed the story as Senior National Security Fellow for the Center For Immigration Studies. He posts his work at his own site. He is the author, most recently, of Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.S. History, published by Post Hill Press/Bombardier Books last month. He has made the rounds publicizing the book. Several videos featuring him are accessible online.

Yesterday Bensman held a webinar on the subject of the book for the Middle East Forum. I have posted the video below. In his remarks Bensman discussed several cases involving members of the FBI terrorist watch list such as Issam Bazzi, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and Isnardo Garcia-Amado. At about 19:00 of the video Bensman takes us inside the “Muslim-only migrant shelter” that has been opened in Tijuana, Mexico for seekers on their way.

As Bensman puts it toward the end of the video in response to one of the questions, “The aperture has been widened to the maximum for people to cross over the southern border.” The consequences are predictable and well-known, but it is useful to be reminded that they are catastrophic and that the catastrophe continues.