Why is this man shouting?

President Biden addressed the Canadian House of Commons in Ottawa yesterday. The White House has posted the transcript here. In his remarks Biden retailed the same impoverishing ignorance and stupid shibboleths that he has sold in the United States many times over. He doesn’t know shibboleths from Shinola.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before:

You know, the incredible diversity that defines each of our nations is our strength. And the Prime Minister Trudeau and I know this is a belief that you and I share. We’ve both built administrations that look like America and look like Canada. I’m very proud — (applause) — I’m very proud that both of us have Cabinets that are 50 percent women — (applause) — for the first time in history.

In his person and his administration, however, we have something like a definitive refutation of the proposition — as he means it, anyway. They project infirmity, weakness, falsity, error, and confusion.

As at home, he can’t read his teleprompter:

And the words of a Canadian poet, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, still call to us from Flanders Field, echoing their charge through the ages. And I s- — quote it: To you from falling — from failing — excuse me — “To you from failing hands we throw the torch [to you] to hold it high.”

He makes 80 look like the new 100. This is painful:

So, today I applaud China [sic] for stepping up — or, excuse me — I applaud Canada — (laughter) — I’m — you can tell what I’m thinking — (laughter) — about China. I won’t get into that yet.

“You can tell what I’m thinking” — “you can tell I’m a little confused” would be more like it. Here is the video.

He told his old story about good times with Xi Jinping:

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re living in an age of possibilities. Xi Jinping asked me, in the Tibetan Plateau, could I define America. And I could’ve said the same thing if he asked about Canada. I said, “Yes. One word — and I mean it. One word: possibilities.” (Applause.) Nothing is beyond our capacity. We can do anything. We have to never forget. We must never doubt our capacity.

Here is the video. Why is this man shouting?

Biden starts screaming as he tells the Canadian Parliament a story about him and Xi Jinping "in the Tibetan plateau" pic.twitter.com/qG6nWZXyOW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2023

He bragged on the utterly wasteful charging stations to be built for electric vehicles under the Inflating Inflation Act. He couldn’t get this right either:

I met with the IBEW and pointed out we’re going to build 5,500 [500,000] electric charging stations. Guess who builds them? Union workers. (Applause.)

Here is the video. Why is this man whispering? What an embarrassment.