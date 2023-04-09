Bud Lightheaded

This is said to be the marketing manager for Bud Light who thinks the answer to declining sales is “diversity.” Somehow this genius strategy hasn’t stopped declining enrollments in colleges and universities.
Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.
How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight pic.twitter.com/zNYKbMnZnu
— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 9, 2023
Here’s an idea: make a better beer that people actually want to drink.
