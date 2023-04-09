Posted on April 9, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Woke Capitalism, wokeness

Bud Lightheaded

This is said to be the marketing manager for Bud Light who thinks the answer to declining sales is “diversity.” Somehow this genius strategy hasn’t stopped declining enrollments in colleges and universities.

Here’s an idea: make a better beer that people actually want to drink.

