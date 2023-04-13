Elon Musk stumps the BBC

Tom Slater has an excellent Spiked column elucidating the highlight of Elon Musk’s BBC interview this week. Slater’s column is “Elon Musk vs the BBC.” Subhead: “When did the media become so clueless and censorious?” Slater links to audio of the entire 90-minute interview here on YouTube. The video clip below on Twitter includes the highlight of the interview. Slater’s column makes all the relevant points and more.
Quotable quote (BBC reporter James Clayton): “Let’s move on.”
Elon Musk takes BBC to task over COVID “misinformation” and claims of increased “hate speech” on Twitter: “Does the BBC hold itself at all responsible for misinformation regarding masking and side effects of vaccinations and not reporting on that at all?”pic.twitter.com/q537WNgsCp
— Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 12, 2023
