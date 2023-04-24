Glenn Beaton is the former columnist of the Aspen Times and current proprietor of The Aspen beat. Glenn’s new book — High Attitude: How Woke Liberals Ruined Aspen — was published on April 18 by Bombardier Books, the conservative imprint at Post Hill Press. I took up Glenn’s invitation to read the book in galley this past January. This is what I had to say about it:

Glenn Beaton tells the history of Aspen with grace and bite. Although the history is one of dramatic cultural decline, Beaton displays his wicked sense of of humor throughout. Reading the book is a pleasure I greatly enjoyed. Beaton both entertains and instructs, for Aspen’s story as he tells it illuminates alarming national trends that threaten our survival. Indeed, I am afraid it may give the avant garde thinkers of my hometown ideas that will hasten its further destruction.

Barnes & Noble has posted this profile of Glenn along with the book listing:

Glenn K. Beaton was a token conservative columnist at the Aspen Times for seven years before being fired one Christmas Eve because, to their dismay, he had become the most popular columnist in the 140-year history of the newspaper. His column often generated more clicks than frontpage news. Since then, he’s taken his show on the road and has nearly a million readers on his blog, theaspenbeat.com. In previous lives, Glenn practiced law at the Supreme Court, was an aerospace engineer for Boeing, and worked as a roustabout in an oil field. He is an accomplished amateur mountaineer who summited the Eiger and the Matterhorn and was a Full Member of Mountain Rescue Aspen where he participated in numerous hiking, mountaineering, avalanche, helicopter, rescue, and body recovery missions.

