Jerry Springer, Free Speech Champion?

Like most people, I always thought of Jerry Springer as a carnival barker, though that is an insult to carnies everywhere, since real carnival personalities provide some entertainment, while Springer mostly provided degrading spectacle. Or so it seemed from the only 20 seconds of his show that I ever watched.
But he did local news commentary on a TV station in Cincinnati, and one of them, recalled by our friends at FIRE, is pretty good—especially the bit at the end throwing shade on Walter Cronkite and the mainstream media. Maybe Springer was a tribune of sorts for Trump voters? In any case, judge for yourself (click on the pic.twitter link if the video doesn’t show up on your page):
When #JerrySpringer was mayor of Cincinnati, Nazis wanted to march downtown. He knew he had to allow it but worried what his parents—who were Holocaust survivors—would think.
They told him, "This is America… Let 'em march."
RIP to a principled free speech advocate. pic.twitter.com/6FtR6uwLVh
— FIRE (@TheFIREorg) April 28, 2023
