Posted on April 30, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Fake News, Media

Jerry Springer, Free Speech Champion?

Like most people, I always thought of Jerry Springer as a carnival barker, though that is an insult to carnies everywhere, since real carnival personalities provide some entertainment, while Springer mostly provided degrading spectacle. Or so it seemed from the only 20 seconds of his show that I ever watched.

But he did local news commentary on a TV station in Cincinnati, and one of them, recalled by our friends at FIRE, is pretty good—especially the bit at the end throwing shade on Walter Cronkite and the mainstream media. Maybe Springer was a tribune of sorts for Trump voters? In any case, judge for yourself (click on the pic.twitter link if the video doesn’t show up on your page):

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses