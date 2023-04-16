Loose Ends (221)

• This just tears it. I’m ready to mount the barricades:

Jeeves and Wooster stories censored to avoid offending modern readers PG Wodehouse classics the latest to be rewritten as Penguin also includes trigger warning that the texts use ‘outdated’ language.

This fresh travesty has me thoroughly disgruntled, and nothing the woke publishers can do will gruntle me. I’ll await instructions from Jeeves on how to undo this. In the meantime, see James Muller, “P.G. Wodehouse on the Women’s Question,” for a colonic.

• I don’t ever watch the The Young Turks, a lefty panel show that appears on YouTube, except for that delicious highlight reel from election night in 2016, where Cenk Uygur and the rest of the panel went into full meltdown mode when it became clear that Trump was going to win. But lately there’s been some drama around TYT world as Anna Kasparian, one of the regulars, has started to defect from the party line.

First, two weeks ago she Tweeted that she is a woman, and not a “person who can get pregnant.” She was duly flamed for this heresy, needless to say. Now she has defected from the electric car parade and the Green Nude Eel, to the dismay of her bossman Uygur. This rant is pretty good (though with a language warning, but this has news value):

Not only has Ana Kasparian changed her position on women erasing language. But she also has realized that the Green New Deal initiatives are absurd after her Condo board decided to go into significant debt just to pay for charging stations for all the cars. Hilarious pic.twitter.com/y60YfEJjR6 — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) April 12, 2023

• And then there are those times the Babylon Bee writers can take the day off:

An Air Canada passenger says he was left furious after being served in business class by a flight attendant who didn’t speak French An Air Canada passenger filed a complaint with language authorities after a flight attendant was unable to serve him in French. Jean-Pierre Beaudoin told the Canadian French-language channel TVA Nouvelles that he was flying in business class last month from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when a flight attendant who only spoke English served him.

• Speaking of the Bee, one of their recent headlines is “‘Why Don’t More People Use Public Transit?’ Asks Naked Hobo On Subway.” Well guess what:

‘Despicable’: US city under fire for blaring classical music in train stations to deter homeless people A US city has come under fire over a controversial plan to deter homeless people that has been described as “psychological torture”. In recent months, Los Angeles has been blasting loud classical music in train stations in a bid to reduce crime and prevent homeless people from loitering. It comes after a recent spike in fatal overdoses and serious crime such as rape, aggravated assault and robbery within the city’s public transport system. According to the LA Times, a city pilot program has seen blinding floodlights deployed in the Westlake/MacArthur Park station, along with music from a royalty-free playlist by legendary composers such as Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi in a continuous loop. But the move has spared fierce backlash, with online commentators branding it an inhumane torture tactic. “This is despicable. Sonic torture of people without homes in LA,” civil rights lawyer Scott Hechinger tweeted.

Tom Wolfe couldn’t write material like this.

• And speaking of naked hobos on a subway, never mind the subway—how about just the regular streets of San Francisco:

NSFW: Just landed in San Francisco.

The first thing I see is a dude in a top hat walking down the street buck a** naked.

It’s the middle of the day.

There are kids around.

Open degeneracy.

No one cares.

Get out of the cities. pic.twitter.com/oYuF4h8Waz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2022

• Finally, it was 40 years ago yesterday that the greatest newspaper headline ever appeared: