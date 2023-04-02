One more joy

John itemized a few of the “Joys of living in the north” when he found himself unable to escape from his cul de sac yesterday morning. John didn’t even mention the joy of the utility service offered by Xcel Energy. The power went out at our house at 4:45 a.m. yesterday morning. Xcel thoughtfully sent me two emails to tell me the power was out. I pretty much figured that when the lights went out.

They have been less forthcoming about when service might be restored. As of 8:00 a.m. this morning we remain in the dark, both literally and figuratively. I came to the local coffee shop to work.

John’s Center of the American Experiment colleague Isaac Orr has done an incredible job documenting the ongoing exploitation of Minnesota’s insane green dream by Xcel for its own corporate purposes. Xcel’s green dream is of the monetary variety. Love those capital investments — who cares if they are in the name of a destructive fantasy?

When I went looking for information on my own situation yesterday, I found Xcel adding woke insult to our personal inconvenience.

Unfortunately, we get our electricity from Xcel and have been without it since about 4:45 a.m., around the time Xcel gratuitously notified me we are without power. Would you put your mind to making electricity visible instead of parroting the trans crap? This company is pathetic. https://t.co/1NeR01Eae8 — Scott Johnson (@scottwjohnson) April 1, 2023

I’ve had time to mull over Xcel’s depredations. My thought below was geared to the only update they had on their Twitter feed.

Really appreciate the notice of the weather outside my window and the outage at home — the lights went out about 4:45 a.m. Wonderful email alert of outage at 4:54 a.m. and then again at 5:15 a.m. Five hours later still no word on estimated time of restoration, you clowns. https://t.co/sj73ChE08Z — Scott Johnson (@scottwjohnson) April 1, 2023

I added separately that Xcel’s update was a wonderful report for residents of Bangladesh. If you live in Minnesota and get your electricity from the clowns at Xcel, however, not so much. Indeed, it’s worthless. This was a final query before giving up for the day.