Remember: YOU were there

Courtney Subramanian is the White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was designated to ask the first question at President Biden’s joint press conference yesterday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The White House has posted the transcript of the press conference here.

Biden’s daycare handlers in the White House must have asked Subramanian to lend the Big Guy a hand. No, not 20 percent. The Big Guy would call on her first at the press conference. Woo hoo! She only had to to submit the text of her question in advance so the Big Buy could pretend he is capable of an extemporaneous response.

Isn’t that a bit unusual? Well, of course it is. Former Bush 43 White House press secretary Ari Fleischer would know.

The LA Times needs to investigate this. No WH reporter would ever tell me what question they intended to ask POTUS. It would be unethical – not to mention soft – to do so. The Times and this reporter have explaining to do. https://t.co/7LGyl04KCz — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 26, 2023

Subramanian submitted the text of her question as requested. Biden’s handlers then prepared a cheat sheet for him with a head shot of Subramanian, the phonetic spelling of her name (emphasis on “MAIN”), and the text of the question she had submitted — “Question # 1.” The cheat sheet capitalized YOU for the Big Buy in the text of Subramanian’s question to make sure he knew HE was being addressed.

Biden used a cheat sheet at today's press conference — with a reporter's question written on it pic.twitter.com/jfZu5JxKz5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

With all that help, Biden wanted us to know this: “My desire to increase U.S. manufacturing and jobs in America is not about China. I’m not concerned about China.” We already knew that and we have some idea why.

Subramanian’s part in the White House charade is the subject of Josh Christensen’s New York Post story “Biden cheat sheet shows he had advance knowledge of journalist’s question.” What does Subramanian have to say about her assistance to Biden? If we can draw inferences from her Twitter feed, Subramanian is relying on her right to remain silent.

The heading of another cheat sheet — the cheat sheet that included the bullet points of the domestic themes supporting his just announced reelection campaign — indicated that that the press conference represented “tough Q&A.” You can understand why he needed to be reminded.

Another one of Biden's notes called the press conference a "tough Q&A" pic.twitter.com/lchrJq2ZOA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

But wait! There was more — a third note. It listed those who attended the prep session. It reminded him that HE was there. You can understand why he needed to be reminded.

A third note indicated to Biden ("YOU") that he was, in fact, an attendee at the "prep" session in his own office pic.twitter.com/GmYZOAeehA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

I have a cheat sheet of my own. Remember this: The worst is yet to come.