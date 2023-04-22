Posted on April 22, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: The Unbearable Bud Lightness of Being

The Bud Light blunder is proving to have “legs,” as they say in the media business, as it brings into sharp relief the madness of our time. Surely senior management at Anheuser-Busch must be fuming about turning over stewardship of brand identity to an identity-monger. What did they think was going to happen? Too bad Bud Light doesn’t come as as ice cream, thus giving a fresh brain freeze to you-know-who.

Apparently a real GFM drive.

Headlines of the week:

Only 26?

Back when beer companies knew how to market.

 

So that’s what happened to Lady Gaga’s famous meat dress

And finally. . .

 

