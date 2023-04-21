Too hot for Facebook

I developed a healthy respect for attorney John A. “Jack” Clifford many years ago when we represented adverse parties in an intellectual property dispute. Jack is of counsel with Merchant & Gould. P.C. Jack writes today:

I hope you are doing well. I write to advise you that I copied the text of your ”The dirtiest trick” post to my Facebook feed this morning, including a link to the url of the story on your site.

Within about 60 seconds Facebook took it down and gave me their “Community Standards Violation” message.

They have now put me in Facebook jail for the next 29 days. You must be right over the target, Buddy. Please put your foot on the gas all the way to the floor.

It is not entirely clear if the topic offended them or if it is the thumbnail photo of Hunter enjoying a bath that did the trick. They did say “Your post goes against or Community Standards on adult sexual exploitation,” so maybe they are sick of seeing Hunter’s photos. We all are. They are total scum at Facebook. Of course the topic of your post — explaining Blinken’s offense — is very titillating, so there is that. My post is now in neverland.

Hang in there as I dispute this with the morons at Facebook. Elon Musk was right all along. Facebook is no better than the old Twitter, just much less self-aware.