The dirtiest trick

The letter of the Deep State 51 condemning the New York Post’s Hunter Biden’s laptop reportage as consistent with a Russian information operation or Russian disinformation, as advertised by Natasha Bertrand and Politico, must be the dirtiest American political dirty trick of all time. At any rate, it is up there with the Steele Dossier.

We now know for a fact that the letter was itself a disinformation operation orchestrated by Antony Blinken and Michael Morell on behalf of the Biden campaign. Both Blinken and Morrell wanted big jobs in the Biden presidency to come. Blinken got his. Morell has disgraced himself without official reward. The don of the crime family they serve is president of the United States, so there is that.

Just the News has posted the April 20 letter from Reps. Jim Jordan and Michael Turner setting forth the facts based on a transcribed interview with Morrell. The letter is posted here, the companion Just the News story here. The related House Judiciary Committee press release is posted here.

Running searches on “Michael Morell,” I can’t find a story on the Jordan/Turner letter in either the New York Times or the Washington Post. I may be missing something, but I think they have afforded the humiliation of Mike Lindell more coverage than one of the dirtiest political dirty tricks of all time.