A view from the drone

President Biden refuses to do his job. He has erased our southern border and facilitated the systematic invasion of our country by illegal aliens from all over the world. With the imminent expiration of Title 42, the invasion he has facilitated seems to be approaching a peak, but you never know. It can get worse.

We look on as helpless bystanders. His excuses and lies grow increasingly absurd, if that is possible, which it probably isn’t. Biden speaks as though he himself is an innocent bystander to the catastrophe he has wrought: “It’s going to be chaotic for a while.”

He would have us believe he can’t do anything about it. What is to be done with a president of the United States who refuses to do his job?