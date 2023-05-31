Even Liberals Hate Crime

Do liberal women like to be victimized by the feral predators that haunt America’s cities? No. No, they don’t. This is why a crowd turned out for a city council meeting in Oakland, California, perhaps the most liberal city in the U.S., to protest the city’s soft-on-crime policies. This woman was one of several who spoke:

This is how angry people were at the meeting last night. This is in perhaps the most left-wing city in the country. https://t.co/S9LOdzgves pic.twitter.com/qDxvNWYggm — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) May 31, 2023



More such videos here.

The interesting question is, will citizen uprisings in liberal cities like Oakland bring about any significant change? I think the answer is No. The Democratic Party is pro-crime, and I think that commitment is unshakable. To bring meaningful change, residents would have to be willing to vote Republican. And even if they were willing, there is hardly any Republican infrastructure in cities like Oakland. I am not sure there are any serious Republicans to vote for, or an organization to get them elected. So basically, it is either put up with increasingly horrific violence and disorder, or move. This is a principal reason why California is hemorrhaging residents.

Meanwhile, right next door to Oakland in Berkeley, what is happening at the University of California? Its law school has just hired Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s radical district attorney until he was recalled for gross incompetence and a pro-crime bias, to found a new criminal justice center. You can’t make this stuff up:

Welcoming @chesaboudin! As founding executive director of Berkeley Law’s new Criminal Law & Justice Center (@BerkeleyLawCLJC), Boudin sees an exciting opportunity to build on his work of transforming the criminal legal system in profound ways. https://t.co/Eo6jMkHf3s — UC Berkeley Law (@BerkeleyLaw) May 31, 2023



Boudin certainly does want to “transform the criminal legal system in profound ways,” by enabling the terrorizing of normal people by criminals through lax, or zero, law enforcement.

America’s universities are its most out of touch institutions, and they probably do less than anyone else to serve the people who pay their bills.