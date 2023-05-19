Joe Biden, apostle of love

I don’t think Steve Hayward has plans to run this useful little chart by our friend Mark Perry in his Daily Chart series, but it would in any event bear repetition. It is Mark’s concise response to President Biden’s characterization of the “poison of white supremacy” as the “most dangerous threat to our homeland security” this past weekend in his Howard University Class of 2023 commencement address.

The White House has posted the text of Biden’s address here. The White House has also posted the video below complete with the tribute to Biden’s supreme greatness that prefaced the honorary degree he received. It’s a tribute that might have embarrassed Kim Jong Un.

Biden depicts himself in the commencement address as an advocate of truth, an apostle of love, and an opponent of hate (personified by guess who). The whole thing is an appalling disgrace from beginning to end, but Mark’s chart on the narrow “poison” point will have to suffice for the moment.