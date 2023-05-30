Posted on May 30, 2023 by Elizabeth Stauffer in Culture wars, Discrimination, Equality

‘My name is Nick. I’m one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices’

Some readers may already be familiar with the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom Park, the place “where fairy tales come true.”

Parents can watch as their children are “royally transformed” into elegant princesses and shining knights – “right before [their] eyes.”

Your child will be welcomed into the boutique by one of the shop’s “fairy godmother’s apprentices.” Over the weekend, one little girl was lucky enough to be received by “Nick,” a young man with a mustache who was wearing a dress.

In the brief clip below, Nick tells the little girl, “So, my name is Nick. I’m one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and help you make all your selections for the day.”

It’s unknown if the child has noticed that her fairy godmother apprentice is actually a man. But inevitably, she will and she’ll be peppering her parents with questions afterward they probably didn’t count on when they decided to fork over thousands of dollars for their Disney World vacation.

Sorry, call me transphobic, but this is very creepy and it’s also unnecessary.

The majority of responses to the clip showed disapproval.

But others had no problem with it. In fact, they were happy that so many planned to boycott the popular theme park because the lines would be shorter in the future.

It’s hard to believe that a company would be so willing to blow up their brand and watch their profits drop by alienating  such a large portion of their customer base for the sake of their CEI score. The left has collectively lost control of their senses.

Gov. John Sununu (R-NH) said last week that GOP candidates should stop focusing on the culture wars and place more emphasis on issues like inflation. Although inflation is indeed a major problem that deserves attention, the culture wars are strangling us and turning America into a country we no longer recognize. We can stop focusing on them at our peril.

