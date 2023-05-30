Some readers may already be familiar with the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom Park, the place “where fairy tales come true.”

Parents can watch as their children are “royally transformed” into elegant princesses and shining knights – “right before [their] eyes.”

Your child will be welcomed into the boutique by one of the shop’s “fairy godmother’s apprentices.” Over the weekend, one little girl was lucky enough to be received by “Nick,” a young man with a mustache who was wearing a dress.

In the brief clip below, Nick tells the little girl, “So, my name is Nick. I’m one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and help you make all your selections for the day.”

It’s unknown if the child has noticed that her fairy godmother apprentice is actually a man. But inevitably, she will and she’ll be peppering her parents with questions afterward they probably didn’t count on when they decided to fork over thousands of dollars for their Disney World vacation.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

Sorry, call me transphobic, but this is very creepy and it’s also unnecessary.

The majority of responses to the clip showed disapproval.

I’m already boycotting Disney, so should everyone else — Bobbi Moody (@bobbimoody) May 30, 2023

No worries that’s just CinderFella — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 30, 2023

Are you sure? I thought it was Moe White… — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

But others had no problem with it. In fact, they were happy that so many planned to boycott the popular theme park because the lines would be shorter in the future.

I haven’t got an issue with this. He can dress and wear makeup how he wants. If the child seems confused or has questions concerning his clothing choice, it is a good teaching opportunity for the parent. Too many times we don’t say anything until it is too late and the school… — aMaoriCan (@AotearoaAz) May 30, 2023

Why is it considered undesirable for boys to partake in dress-up activities? They too have the freedom to express themselves. Why do you place so much emphasis on his occupation or choice of clothing? Everyone should have the right to be recognized for who they truly are. — Tina (@SheMightBeTina) May 30, 2023

What is actually so offensive about a man wearing a dress? Men have been wearing dresses for centuries now, like it’s not even the least bit shocking. And maybe it isn’t just girls that want to buy a dress at Disney.

Well done Disney for being inclusive! — ashtray (@thelilprincessa) May 30, 2023

It’s hard to believe that a company would be so willing to blow up their brand and watch their profits drop by alienating such a large portion of their customer base for the sake of their CEI score. The left has collectively lost control of their senses.

Gov. John Sununu (R-NH) said last week that GOP candidates should stop focusing on the culture wars and place more emphasis on issues like inflation. Although inflation is indeed a major problem that deserves attention, the culture wars are strangling us and turning America into a country we no longer recognize. We can stop focusing on them at our peril.