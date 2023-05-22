NAACP, the Embodiment of Inept Hypocrisy

The NAACP has been a worthless organization for a long time, but its latest DNC-echoing attack on the State of Florida–it issued a “travel advisory”–may represent a new low:

"Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon." — NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP Take a stand with us. https://t.co/zsgLbNYL8t — NAACP (@NAACP) May 20, 2023



Of course, it quickly turned out that the NAACP’s leaders have bravely ventured into hostile territory, like tens of millions of other Americans:

Here is your Vice Chair chillin’ in Clearwater, FL. pic.twitter.com/12JMAqvxAv — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 20, 2023



And the coup de grâce: the NAACP’s Chairman lives in Florida. So the Florida GOP volunteered to pay his moving expenses if he wants to leave. Via InstaPundit:

The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA! True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do… time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs. https://t.co/fhvaiii9iB pic.twitter.com/5NnhQZyc3P — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) May 21, 2023



We see this every day: liberals don’t mean the things they say. They churn out propaganda that they know to be false, usually because they are well paid to do so. Producing vicious smears is all in a day’s work.