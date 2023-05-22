Posted on May 22, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Florida, Liberals

NAACP, the Embodiment of Inept Hypocrisy

The NAACP has been a worthless organization for a long time, but its latest DNC-echoing attack on the State of Florida–it issued a “travel advisory”–may represent a new low:


Of course, it quickly turned out that the NAACP’s leaders have bravely ventured into hostile territory, like tens of millions of other Americans:


And the coup de grâce: the NAACP’s Chairman lives in Florida. So the Florida GOP volunteered to pay his moving expenses if he wants to leave. Via InstaPundit:


We see this every day: liberals don’t mean the things they say. They churn out propaganda that they know to be false, usually because they are well paid to do so. Producing vicious smears is all in a day’s work.

